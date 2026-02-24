Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LPG. Pareto Securities downgraded Dorian LPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Dnb Carnegie raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.58. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.15 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 29.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $721,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 212,842 shares in the company, valued at $6,140,491.70. This represents a 10.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 153,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,550. This trade represents a 10.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPG. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 299,107 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 136.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,874,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,635,000 after buying an additional 207,575 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 425.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 256,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 207,450 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,315 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,055,000 after buying an additional 204,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd., incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company specializes in the maritime transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), primarily propane and butane, for energy producers, commodity traders and trading houses around the world.

Dorian LPG’s fleet comprises over 30 state-of-the-art VLGCs, each designed for fuel efficiency and environmental performance. These vessels operate under medium- and long-term time charter agreements, providing predictable employment and supporting a stable charter revenue profile through contracts with major international energy companies.

The company serves global energy markets by transporting LPG cargoes along major trade routes linking production centers in the Middle East, U.S.

