Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $237.37 and last traded at $242.27. Approximately 9,401,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 12,707,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.88.

The stock has a market cap of $302.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.11 and its 200 day moving average is $160.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

