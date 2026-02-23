Insider Selling: Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Sells 1,426 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) CFO Joan Hooper sold 1,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $142,842.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 122,770 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,870.90. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Itron stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.21. 2,762,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,922. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.72 and a 200-day moving average of $109.93. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.27. Itron had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $571.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Itron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,588,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,153,000 after buying an additional 890,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,990,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,843,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,068,000 after acquiring an additional 369,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its position in Itron by 1,552.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 300,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,593,000 after acquiring an additional 282,587 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice raised Itron from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price target on shares of Itron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.90.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

