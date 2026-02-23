Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) SVP Jody Pollard Sells 11,250 Shares

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $809,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,449.20. The trade was a 76.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:RUSHA traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.27. 420,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.67 and a 12-month high of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.71.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 495.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5,790.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas, is a leading distributor of commercial vehicles and related products in the United States. Through its Rush Truck Centers subsidiary, the company sells new and used medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses and specialty vehicles, while also offering factory-authorized parts, collision repair, maintenance and warranty support across its network of dealerships.

Founded in 1965, Rush Enterprises has grown to encompass more than 150 locations in over 20 states, partnering with major manufacturers including Kenworth, Peterbilt, Freightliner, Volvo and Mack.

