Insider Selling: Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells 729 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Laurie Ann Pulatie-Hahn sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $73,023.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,601.50. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Laurie Ann Pulatie-Hahn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Itron alerts:

On Thursday, February 19th, Laurie Ann Pulatie-Hahn sold 3,755 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $373,772.70.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Laurie Ann Pulatie-Hahn sold 142 shares of Itron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $14,946.92.

Itron Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of ITRI stock traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.21. 2,762,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,922. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.48. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $571.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.31 million. Itron had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Itron from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Itron from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price target on shares of Itron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Itron

Key Itron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Itron this week:

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.