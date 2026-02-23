John Downing Sells 3,000 Shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 129,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,820. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

Shares of NTCT traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 658,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,984. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.13%.The firm had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 1,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetScout Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc is a leading provider of network performance management, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions. The company designs and delivers hardware and software platforms that capture and analyze real-time and historical packet data, enabling IT teams and service providers to monitor application performance, troubleshoot network issues and defend against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. NetScout’s flagship offerings include the nGeniusONE service assurance platform and the InfiniStream packet broker, which together provide end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, NetScout has built a reputation for scalable and resilient monitoring infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.