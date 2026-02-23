John Downing Sells 3,000 Shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 129,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,820. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NTCT traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 658,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,984. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $30.67.
NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.13%.The firm had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
NTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetScout Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.
NetScout Systems, Inc is a leading provider of network performance management, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions. The company designs and delivers hardware and software platforms that capture and analyze real-time and historical packet data, enabling IT teams and service providers to monitor application performance, troubleshoot network issues and defend against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. NetScout’s flagship offerings include the nGeniusONE service assurance platform and the InfiniStream packet broker, which together provide end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, NetScout has built a reputation for scalable and resilient monitoring infrastructure.
