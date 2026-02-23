Insider Selling: Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Sells 1,580 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.49, for a total transaction of $207,754.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,844.15. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Entegris stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,538,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,771. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $138.99.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Entegris had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.37%.The company had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $150.00 target price on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 10.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,876,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,325,000 after buying an additional 540,755 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Entegris by 21.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,093,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 182,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,619,000.

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

