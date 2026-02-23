Insider Selling: NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Major Shareholder Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. This represents a 16.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

8 Rivers Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 20th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 63,517 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $128,939.51.

On Wednesday, February 18th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 75,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $155,250.00.

On Friday, February 13th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $214,000.00.

On Thursday, February 12th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 150,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $304,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 60,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $121,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 10th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 40,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $83,200.00.

On Thursday, January 29th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 54,780 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $128,733.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 65,220 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $155,223.60.

On Tuesday, January 27th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $238,000.00.

On Monday, January 26th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 130,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $305,500.00.

NET Power Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NPWR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.86. 1,915,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,445. NET Power Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $7.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a market cap of $412.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NET Power

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NET Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of NET Power during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NET Power in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in NET Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NPWR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on NET Power from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of NET Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NET Power in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

About NET Power

NET Power, Inc is an energy technology company focused on developing and commercializing power generation plants that burn natural gas and other fuels with near-zero carbon emissions. The company’s core innovation is the proprietary Allam-Fetvedt Cycle, a supercritical carbon dioxide power cycle that captures all carbon dioxide produced during combustion without the need for separate carbon capture systems. By integrating gas combustion, heat exchange and carbon dioxide separation into a single closed-loop process, NET Power aims to deliver baseload power with efficiencies and emissions profiles competitive with conventional and renewable generation sources.

Since demonstrating its first full-scale Allam-Cycle facility in La Porte, Texas, NET Power has moved from pilot operation toward commercial deployment.

