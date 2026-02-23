Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 95,955 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 57.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,955 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $9,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $118,058,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,479,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $52,316,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 148.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 490,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,091,000 after buying an additional 293,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $36,245,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELF stock opened at $93.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.71. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $150.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.52. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.84%.The firm had revenue of $489.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELF. UBS Group upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price objective on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

