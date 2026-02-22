Sigma Planning Corp Sells 23,335 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,335 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,357,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,917,000 after buying an additional 890,804 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,584,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,681,000 after acquiring an additional 175,531 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,914,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,139 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,528,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,539,000 after purchasing an additional 369,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,265,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,099,000 after purchasing an additional 190,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.71. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.57.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

