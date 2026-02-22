Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,782,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $634.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $848.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $632.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $617.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $641.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

