Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,782,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of VOO stock opened at $634.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $848.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $632.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $617.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $641.81.
Key Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News
- Positive Sentiment: Large recent inflows into VOO — TipRanks reports a 5-day net inflow of about $4.11 billion into the ETF, supporting upward price pressure as new money buys broad S&P exposure and top-cap names within the index. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Sees Inflows Amid AI Leaders
- Positive Sentiment: Long-term performance story driving investor interest — Motley Fool pieces highlighting what a $5,000 investment in VOO 15 years ago would look like can encourage buy-and-hold flows from retail investors and financial advisers. If You’d Invested $5,000 in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF 15 Years Ago, Here’s What You’d Have Today
- Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing market chop and positive futures — market commentary (FXEmpire, Benzinga) shows U.S. indices trading mixed-to-firmer ahead of macro prints, which supports S&P liquidity but adds short-term volatility risk. NASDAQ Index, Dow Jones 30 and S&P 500 Forecasts
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF selection debate may divert flows — coverage comparing Vanguard’s Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) and VOO highlights that some investors may prefer concentrated mega-cap/tech exposure over the broad S&P, which could redirect a portion of flows depending on performance. Which Is the Better Vanguard ETF to Buy? MGK vs. VOO
- Neutral Sentiment: S&P profit concentration is a backdrop — reporting that a handful of companies account for a large share of S&P profits underscores index concentration risk: it can boost VOO when leaders rally but raise volatility if those names falter. 10 Companies Churn Out A Whopping Third Of The S&P 500’s Profit
- Negative Sentiment: Rising appetite for concentrated growth (VOOG/MGK) could pressure VOO if investors chase higher-risk, higher-reward AI/mega-cap exposures — separate coverage of VOOG’s run and concentration in NVIDIA highlights that some money may rotate away from broad-market ETFs into growth-specific funds. VOOG Ripped 400% Higher In Stunning Run, But 2026 Is Testing Its Limits
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
