15,219 Shares in National Beverage Corp. $FIZZ Purchased by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,700,000 after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in National Beverage by 485.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 228,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in National Beverage by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 37,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $10,419,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Beverage by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 182,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 42,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIZZ. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on National Beverage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $35.00.

National Beverage Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $37.01 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.72.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). National Beverage had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company had revenue of $288.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.66 million.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) is a U.S.-based beverage company specializing in the development, marketing and production of nonalcoholic refreshment products. The company’s portfolio includes a range of sparkling waters, soft drinks and energy beverages designed for a variety of consumer tastes and dietary preferences. Through in-house bottling operations and strategic partnerships with co-packers, National Beverage manages production from flavor formulation to final packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1985, National Beverage has broadened its product lineup over the decades through both organic brand introductions and selective acquisitions.

