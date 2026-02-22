Semanteon Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in B. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on B. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Barrick Mining from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Barrick Mining to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Barrick Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Barrick Mining in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of Barrick Mining stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. Barrick Mining Corporation has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 29.45%.The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is 23.89%.

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto?headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large?scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

