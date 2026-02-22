Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 6,300 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,759,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,401,448,000 after acquiring an additional 541,047 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,805,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,353,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,158 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,591,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,516,692,000 after purchasing an additional 544,750 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,457,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,368,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,786 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,090,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,757,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,860 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $370.54 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $380.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Freedom Capital raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

