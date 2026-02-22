5,039 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR Purchased by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,039 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Tapestry makes up 0.7% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Tapestry by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,490 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Tapestry by 16.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,272 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth $968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $157.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.11. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.39 and a 52-week high of $158.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.49. Tapestry had a return on equity of 157.98% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tapestry from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $166.00 price objective on Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $179.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other news, Director Thomas Greco sold 14,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total value of $2,199,997.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,880.88. This trade represents a 40.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 44,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $6,759,539.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,128 shares in the company, valued at $21,233,715.36. This represents a 24.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,883 shares of company stock valued at $26,471,214. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

