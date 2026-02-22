Semanteon Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT

Semanteon Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESLT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 3,461.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 33.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,837,000 after acquiring an additional 34,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $531.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Elbit Systems from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $550.33.

Elbit Systems Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $724.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $294.99 and a twelve month high of $741.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $657.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.22.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.

Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.