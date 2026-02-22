3,504 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Purchased by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,504 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. Lumentum makes up approximately 0.7% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,075,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Lumentum by 170.0% in the third quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 710,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,558,000 after acquiring an additional 447,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 340.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 214,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,840,000 after purchasing an additional 165,503 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In related news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,580,182. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 4,849 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.48, for a total transaction of $2,596,542.52. Following the sale, the director owned 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,402.36. This represents a 44.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,473 shares of company stock worth $35,186,972. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ LITE opened at $667.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $419.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.40. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $678.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.The firm had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LITE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley Financial upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.