Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 79,100 Shares of Onespan Inc $OSPN

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.94% of Onespan worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onespan during the second quarter worth about $7,448,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Onespan by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 721,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after buying an additional 238,041 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,712,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,576,000 after acquiring an additional 236,109 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,651,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Onespan in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Onespan Price Performance

Onespan stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $432.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.53. Onespan Inc has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $18.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Onespan from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Onespan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Onespan in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onespan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Onespan Profile

OneSpan, formerly known as Vasco Data Security International, is a Chicago-based cybersecurity software company specializing in digital identity and anti-fraud solutions. Founded in 1991, the company provides a suite of authentication and transaction security products designed to help organizations protect critical applications and high-value transactions across online, mobile and in-branch channels.

The core OneSpan portfolio includes multi-factor authentication, risk-based authentication and transaction signing solutions.

Further Reading

