UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.5313.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 price objective on UWM in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on UWM from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UWM in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on UWM from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th.

UWMC opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46. UWM has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.14.

In other UWM news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $3,088,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,127,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,784,166.64. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,079,215 shares of company stock worth $104,544,269. Insiders own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in UWM by 5,681.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of UWM by 408.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 1,410.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC) is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

