Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $6.29 Million Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. $TRIP

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 387,100 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,294,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.33% of TripAdvisor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,871,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 79.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,182 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 12.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 452,986 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 50,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in TripAdvisor by 1.3% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,279 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $20.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 2.12%.The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on TripAdvisor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.96.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is a leading online travel company that operates a digital platform for travel information, reviews and booking services. The company’s flagship website and mobile apps allow users to access and contribute travel-related content—ranging from hotel and restaurant reviews to ratings for tours, attractions and vacation rentals—helping consumers plan and book trips around the world.

The core of TripAdvisor’s offering is its community-driven review system, which aggregates user-generated feedback alongside editorial content and professional photography.

