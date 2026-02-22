Comparing ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) & Smead Value C (NASDAQ:SVFCX)

Smead Value C (NASDAQ:SVFCX – Get Free Report) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Smead Value C has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Smead Value C and ZoomInfo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smead Value C N/A N/A -17.75% ZoomInfo Technologies 0.74% 12.05% 3.46%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smead Value C 0 0 0 0 0.00 ZoomInfo Technologies 1 8 4 0 2.23

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Smead Value C and ZoomInfo Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.29%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than Smead Value C.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smead Value C and ZoomInfo Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smead Value C N/A N/A -$6.48 million N/A N/A ZoomInfo Technologies $1.21 billion 1.82 $107.30 million $0.12 53.75

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Smead Value C.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Smead Value C shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Smead Value C shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats Smead Value C on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smead Value C

SVF Investment Corp. 3 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

