Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Stock Position Trimmed by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 577,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,428 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $34,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of VEA opened at $69.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.94. The company has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

