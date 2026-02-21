Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Cowen

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TERN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN opened at $39.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.09 and a beta of -0.28. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30.

In other news, CEO Amy L. Burroughs sold 14,583 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $571,507.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 288,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,324,969.44. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emil Kuriakose sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $44,548.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,578.05. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,826 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,597. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,807,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,800,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,496,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,026,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,581,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small?molecule therapies for the treatment of chronic liver diseases and other serious conditions. The company’s research and development efforts center on novel mechanisms of action designed to address the underlying causes of progressive liver disorders, including inflammation, fibrosis and metabolic dysregulation. By advancing targeted compounds that can be administered orally, Terns aims to offer patients more convenient and effective treatment options compared to injectable or biologic therapies.

The company’s pipeline features several candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

