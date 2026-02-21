Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Miami International Holdings, Inc. $MIAX

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Miami International in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,684,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miami International during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,083,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Miami International during the third quarter worth approximately $10,065,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Miami International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,056,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Miami International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $881,000.

Get Miami International alerts:

Miami International Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:MIAX opened at $40.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.07. Miami International Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,019.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Miami International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Miami International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Miami International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Miami International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Miami International from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Miami International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Miami International

About Miami International

(Free Report)

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) is a U.S. exchange holding company that operates electronic trading venues and provides market infrastructure for listed options and related products. Its primary business activities include operating regulated exchanges, delivering market data feeds, and offering trading technology and connectivity services designed for professional traders, broker-dealers, and market makers. The company focuses on low-latency execution, order matching, and the operational controls required to support high-volume, automated trading strategies in listed derivatives.

Products and services provided by Miami International include fully electronic order matching engines, transmittable market data and feed products, colocation and connectivity solutions, and tools for risk management and regulatory compliance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Miami International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miami International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.