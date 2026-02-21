GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 1,451 Dillard’s, Inc. $DDS

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 756.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 70,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,554,000 after buying an additional 62,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter worth $10,238,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 14.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,029,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Dillard’s by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Dillard’s from $184.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $411.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $511.33.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $670.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $645.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $612.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.24 and a 1-year high of $741.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc (NYSE:DDS), headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard’s equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

