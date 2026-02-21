CG Oncology, Inc. $CGON Stock Position Reduced by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC decreased its position in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,856 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CG Oncology were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGON. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in CG Oncology by 35.9% in the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,037,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,806,000 after acquiring an additional 274,312 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CG Oncology by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 32,877 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CG Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in CG Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $676,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CG Oncology news, Director James Mulay sold 11,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $584,778.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CG Oncology from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price objective on CG Oncology in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.58.

CG Oncology Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CGON opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.32. CG Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $58.25.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc (NASDAQ: CGON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. The company leverages a platform-driven approach to identify and optimize antibody candidates that engage key immune checkpoints and co-stimulatory pathways within the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline encompasses multiple preclinical programs alongside early-phase clinical trials designed to assess safety, dosing and preliminary anti-tumor activity.

Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, CG Oncology conducts clinical research primarily in the United States, collaborating with leading academic medical centers and contract research organizations to advance its lead candidates.

