Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Purchased by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 194.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 17,835.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $25,443,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 82,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,448,539.48. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 22,875 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $26,790,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,198,455. This represents a 11.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,626 shares of company stock valued at $139,159,251. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,204.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,047.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $963.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $1,250.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 22.07%.The business had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,375.00 to $1,396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,218.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC?DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC?DC power solutions.

