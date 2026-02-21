Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Power Assets Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 2198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.82.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, traded over the counter as HGKGY, is an investment holding company focused on power generation and electricity distribution businesses. Incorporated in Bermuda, the company holds a significant equity interest in The Hongkong Electric Company, serving Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. Its core activities include long-term investments in regulated utility assets and the development of low-carbon energy solutions.

Beyond its flagship investment in Hong Kong, Power Assets has diversified holdings across Asia Pacific and Europe.

