CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Shares Down 8.1% Following Insider Selling

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $84.50 and last traded at $89.25. 46,014,981 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 27,268,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.14.

Specifically, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.73, for a total value of $2,293,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 102,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.73, for a total value of $9,432,595.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 248,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,809,948.72. This represents a 29.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In other CoreWeave news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $504,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on CoreWeave from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on CoreWeave from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion and a PE ratio of -61.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,421,000 after buying an additional 20,487,478 shares during the period. Nvidia Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvidia Corp now owns 24,277,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,701,000 after acquiring an additional 95,113 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 446,194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 4,653,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,916 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in CoreWeave by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter.

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

