Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Insider William Brown Sells 9,456 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) insider William Brown sold 9,456 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $3,387,612.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,750. This represents a 46.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of MAR stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $347.86. 388,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,885. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $370.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.70.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 84.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,570,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Marriott International by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,119 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $196,579,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,363,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,119,000 after purchasing an additional 374,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,921,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,825,000 after purchasing an additional 330,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marriott International from $323.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $320.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.27.

Marriott International News Roundup

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

