Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) CAO Michael Scheske Sells 19,122 Shares

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) CAO Michael Scheske sold 19,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $1,867,645.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,983.51. The trade was a 61.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,947. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.86. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IR. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Ingersoll Rand

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingersoll Rand this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals remain supportive: IR beat Q4 expectations and issued FY26 guidance in the 3.45–3.57 EPS range, which underpins longer?term growth expectations and valuations. Company Analysis

Company fundamentals remain supportive: IR beat Q4 expectations and issued FY26 guidance in the 3.45–3.57 EPS range, which underpins longer?term growth expectations and valuations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support/upgrades: several firms have raised targets or ratings recently (Baird $115 PT, Wells Fargo $110 PT, Citi raised its PT and reiterated a Buy), providing upside narrative that can limit downside. Stifel/Analyst Note

Analyst support/upgrades: several firms have raised targets or ratings recently (Baird $115 PT, Wells Fargo $110 PT, Citi raised its PT and reiterated a Buy), providing upside narrative that can limit downside. Neutral Sentiment: Investor presentations/transcripts from recent conferences (Barclays, Citi) were released — useful for incremental color on demand and margins but not material on their own. Barclays Transcript

Investor presentations/transcripts from recent conferences (Barclays, Citi) were released — useful for incremental color on demand and margins but not material on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed overall (consensus = Hold); roundup pieces and Q&A summaries highlight differing views but no consensus catalyst. Analysts Mixed

Analyst coverage is mixed overall (consensus = Hold); roundup pieces and Q&A summaries highlight differing views but no consensus catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst?call coverage: pieces summarizing key analyst questions from the Q4 call may influence short?term trading but are informational rather than catalytic. Yahoo Q&A Summary

Analyst?call coverage: pieces summarizing key analyst questions from the Q4 call may influence short?term trading but are informational rather than catalytic. Negative Sentiment: Significant, concentrated insider selling this week—multiple senior executives sold large blocks (Vicente Reynal: 55,870 & 36,482 shares; CAO Michael Scheske, Kathleen Keene, Elizabeth Hepding and others also reported big sales). These concurrent, sizable disposals (several million dollars each) are likely the primary driver of today’s downward pressure on the stock because they raise short?term sentiment concerns. SEC Form 4 (Vicente Reynal) SEC Form 4 (Kathleen Keene) SEC Form 4 (Michael Scheske)

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company’s products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

Featured Stories

