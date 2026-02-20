Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Price

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $188.00 to $186.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.32.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ TXRH traded down $3.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.60. 834,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,588. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.58. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $148.73 and a 12-month high of $199.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Hugh J. Carroll sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.27, for a total transaction of $167,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,118.58. This represents a 35.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $17,987,704. The trade was a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $2,320,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Roadhouse this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.75 (10.3% increase), boosting yield to ~1.6% and signaling confidence in cash flow — a supportive, shareholder-friendly move. Texas Roadhouse Hikes Dividend Despite Earnings Pressure

Company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.75 (10.3% increase), boosting yield to ~1.6% and signaling confidence in cash flow — a supportive, shareholder-friendly move. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and a $200 price target (~9.6% upside from the open), providing bullish analyst support that may limit downside and attract buyers. BTIG Reaffirms Buy on TXRH

BTIG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and a $200 price target (~9.6% upside from the open), providing bullish analyst support that may limit downside and attract buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Stephens raised its price target from $168 to $180 but kept an “equal weight” rating — a modest PT increase that still implies little upside vs. current levels and reflects mixed conviction. Stephens Raises TXRH Price Target

Stephens raised its price target from $168 to $180 but kept an “equal weight” rating — a modest PT increase that still implies little upside vs. current levels and reflects mixed conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Company published Q4 results and the earnings call transcript — useful for digging into margin drivers, comps, guidance color and unit growth, but not a new catalyst by itself. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Company published Q4 results and the earnings call transcript — useful for digging into margin drivers, comps, guidance color and unit growth, but not a new catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS of $1.28 missed consensus (~$1.57) and revenue of $1.48B slightly missed estimates; EPS fell from $1.73 a year ago — an earnings miss that explains downward pressure and raises near-term growth/efficiency questions. Zacks: TXRH Misses Q4 Estimates

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand?cut steaks, fall?off?the?bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western?themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made?from?scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family?friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high?quality steaks with an approachable, community?oriented atmosphere.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.