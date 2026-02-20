CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Hits New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $20.1260, with a volume of 55161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. CTO Realty Growth had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 22.77%.The business had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.91 million. CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.160 EPS.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently -117.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. JonesTrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised CTO Realty Growth from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 40,694 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 394,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 20,774 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 150,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 63,481 shares in the last quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 105,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 65,390 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 234.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 642,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 4.7%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.31 million, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.64.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company’s primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.

The REIT’s portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.

