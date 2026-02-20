Insider Buying: The GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Insider Buys A$248,000.00 in Stock

The GPT Group (ASX:GPT – Get Free Report) insider Russell Proutt bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.96 per share, for a total transaction of A$248,000.00.

Russell Proutt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Russell Proutt purchased 100,000 shares of The GPT Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.10 per share, with a total value of A$510,000.00.

The GPT Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92.

The GPT Group Dividend Announcement

About The GPT Group

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 215.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. The GPT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.

