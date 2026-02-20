Charles Peter Kirol Sells 6,419 Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) COO Charles Peter Kirol sold 6,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $26,574.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,408 shares in the company, valued at $366,009.12. This represents a 6.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Peter Kirol also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Wednesday, January 21st, Charles Peter Kirol sold 3,399 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $19,884.15.

On Friday, January 16th, Charles Peter Kirol sold 22,520 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $145,704.40.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTON opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 429,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 328,894 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,141,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,450,000 after purchasing an additional 490,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,681,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company’s core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.