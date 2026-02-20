Timothy Edward Lee Sells 20,964 Shares of Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Stock

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Edward Lee sold 20,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $33,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 117,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,992.86. This trade represents a 15.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Edward Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Invivyd alerts:

On Tuesday, February 17th, Timothy Edward Lee sold 19,663 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $30,281.02.

Invivyd Stock Down 2.4%

Invivyd stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. Invivyd, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

Institutional Trading of Invivyd

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVVD. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new position in Invivyd during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Invivyd in the second quarter worth about $27,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invivyd in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invivyd by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

IVVD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Invivyd from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invivyd in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Invivyd from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVVD

Invivyd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. Its pipeline includes PEMGRADA (pemivibart) injection, a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents; VYD2311, an mAb candidate which is in preclinical studies for the prevention or treatment for COVID-19; and adintrvimab, that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.