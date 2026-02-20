Julie Green Sells 19,663 Shares of Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Stock

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) insider Julie Green sold 19,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $30,281.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 128,681 shares in the company, valued at $198,168.74. The trade was a 13.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Julie Green also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 18th, Julie Green sold 20,964 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $33,123.12.
Invivyd Trading Down 2.4%
IVVD stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. Invivyd, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $375.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invivyd
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on IVVD shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Invivyd from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invivyd in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Invivyd from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on Invivyd
Invivyd Company Profile
Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. Its pipeline includes PEMGRADA (pemivibart) injection, a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents; VYD2311, an mAb candidate which is in preclinical studies for the prevention or treatment for COVID-19; and adintrvimab, that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invivyd
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.