Julie Green Sells 19,663 Shares of Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Stock

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) insider Julie Green sold 19,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $30,281.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 128,681 shares in the company, valued at $198,168.74. The trade was a 13.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Julie Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Julie Green sold 20,964 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $33,123.12.

Invivyd Trading Down 2.4%

IVVD stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. Invivyd, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $375.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invivyd

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invivyd by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 293,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 118,411 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invivyd by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,656,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after buying an additional 577,864 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invivyd in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Invivyd by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 91,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 45,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invivyd during the fourth quarter worth about $53,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IVVD shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Invivyd from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invivyd in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Invivyd from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Invivyd Company Profile

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. Its pipeline includes PEMGRADA (pemivibart) injection, a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents; VYD2311, an mAb candidate which is in preclinical studies for the prevention or treatment for COVID-19; and adintrvimab, that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

Featured Stories

