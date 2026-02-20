FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Amcor Issued By Zacks Research

Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amcor in a report issued on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $4.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.02. The consensus estimate for Amcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amcor’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.04%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amcor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amcor

Amcor Stock Down 0.1%

AMCR opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.30. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 169.93%.

Key Headlines Impacting Amcor

Here are the key news stories impacting Amcor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q1 2027 EPS estimate to $1.06 (from $1.04), signaling a slightly stronger near-term earnings outlook for Amcor that could support near-term share demand.

Zacks Research raised its Q1 2027 EPS estimate to $1.06 (from $1.04), signaling a slightly stronger near-term earnings outlook for Amcor that could support near-term share demand. Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a buy-themed piece arguing Amcor is undervalued for income investors, highlighting the stock as an income play that could attract dividend-focused buyers. Amcor: ‘Buy’ While The Market Undervalues This Income Stock (Downgrade)

Seeking Alpha published a buy-themed piece arguing Amcor is undervalued for income investors, highlighting the stock as an income play that could attract dividend-focused buyers. Neutral Sentiment: A Motley Fool article examined whether Amcor’s recent rally and ~5.3% dividend yield make it a worthwhile buy or a potential value trap—useful investor context but no new company-reported fundamentals. Is It Too Late to Buy Amcor After Its Recent Rally?

A Motley Fool article examined whether Amcor’s recent rally and ~5.3% dividend yield make it a worthwhile buy or a potential value trap—useful investor context but no new company-reported fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Zacks made a series of small downward adjustments to several quarterly and full-year estimates (FY2026 to $4.00 from $4.02; modest cuts to FY2027 and FY2028, and lowered estimates for Q3 2026, Q2/Q4 2027 and Q2 2028). The aggregate effect is a slightly weaker medium-term earnings trajectory, which likely weighed on the stock.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company’s product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor’s packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.