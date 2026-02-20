FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Amcor Issued By Zacks Research

Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amcor in a report issued on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $4.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.02. The consensus estimate for Amcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amcor’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS.
Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.04%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amcor
Amcor Stock Down 0.1%
AMCR opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.30. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25.
Institutional Trading of Amcor
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amcor Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 169.93%.
Key Headlines Impacting Amcor
Here are the key news stories impacting Amcor this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q1 2027 EPS estimate to $1.06 (from $1.04), signaling a slightly stronger near-term earnings outlook for Amcor that could support near-term share demand.
- Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a buy-themed piece arguing Amcor is undervalued for income investors, highlighting the stock as an income play that could attract dividend-focused buyers. Amcor: ‘Buy’ While The Market Undervalues This Income Stock (Downgrade)
- Neutral Sentiment: A Motley Fool article examined whether Amcor’s recent rally and ~5.3% dividend yield make it a worthwhile buy or a potential value trap—useful investor context but no new company-reported fundamentals. Is It Too Late to Buy Amcor After Its Recent Rally?
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks made a series of small downward adjustments to several quarterly and full-year estimates (FY2026 to $4.00 from $4.02; modest cuts to FY2027 and FY2028, and lowered estimates for Q3 2026, Q2/Q4 2027 and Q2 2028). The aggregate effect is a slightly weaker medium-term earnings trajectory, which likely weighed on the stock.
Amcor Company Profile
Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company’s product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor’s packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.
Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amcor
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.