Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.250-6.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Edison International also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.900-6.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $73.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Edison International had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho set a $79.00 price target on Edison International in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of Edison International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,141,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,989,135,000 after acquiring an additional 953,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,285,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,168 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,070,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,341,000 after buying an additional 662,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,316,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,094,000 after buying an additional 147,723 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,896,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,847,000 after acquiring an additional 141,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

