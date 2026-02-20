Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for HIVE FY2026 Earnings

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) – Northland Securities lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 17th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies’ Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.44.

HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $544.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 3.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 1,885.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Proxy advisory firms have recommended HIVE shareholders vote “FOR” all resolutions at the upcoming meeting, reducing governance risk and supporting management’s agenda. Proxy Advisory Recommendation

Proxy advisory firms have recommended HIVE shareholders vote “FOR” all resolutions at the upcoming meeting, reducing governance risk and supporting management’s agenda. Positive Sentiment: HIVE reported better-than-expected EPS for the quarter (loss of $0.06 vs. consensus -$0.08), showing operational improvement even though revenue slightly missed estimates; this can be seen as a sign of margin/efficiency progress. Quarterly Results

HIVE reported better-than-expected EPS for the quarter (loss of $0.06 vs. consensus -$0.08), showing operational improvement even though revenue slightly missed estimates; this can be seen as a sign of margin/efficiency progress. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright updated estimates, raising certain 2027 quarterly EPS forecasts (including Q3 and Q4 2027) and maintaining a Buy rating, which supports a constructive medium-term thesis. HC Wainwright Note

HC Wainwright updated estimates, raising certain 2027 quarterly EPS forecasts (including Q3 and Q4 2027) and maintaining a Buy rating, which supports a constructive medium-term thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Several bullish write-ups argue HIVE is set for a re-rating if markets revalue crypto-mining peers and operational metrics continue improving — these are higher-level narratives that could support upside but depend on crypto cycles. Seeking Alpha Analysis

Several bullish write-ups argue HIVE is set for a re-rating if markets revalue crypto-mining peers and operational metrics continue improving — these are higher-level narratives that could support upside but depend on crypto cycles. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces note the stock fell despite strong quarterly results — this reflects market sensitivity to forward guidance, analyst forecasts, and macro/crypto sentiment rather than the quarter alone. Market Reaction Story

Coverage pieces note the stock fell despite strong quarterly results — this reflects market sensitivity to forward guidance, analyst forecasts, and macro/crypto sentiment rather than the quarter alone. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data published shows an odd/zero reported figure for February (likely a reporting anomaly); current average volume is high, so any real change in short interest could amplify moves but the published numbers appear unreliable.

Short-interest data published shows an odd/zero reported figure for February (likely a reporting anomaly); current average volume is high, so any real change in short interest could amplify moves but the published numbers appear unreliable. Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt issued a pessimistic near-term forecast and lowered its price target (from $6.50 to $4.50), trimming upside and signaling reduced analyst confidence — this kind of visible PT cut can pressure the share price. Rosenblatt Note

Rosenblatt issued a pessimistic near-term forecast and lowered its price target (from $6.50 to $4.50), trimming upside and signaling reduced analyst confidence — this kind of visible PT cut can pressure the share price. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright also trimmed several near-term (FY2026/FY2027 and Q1–Q2 2027) EPS estimates even as it kept a Buy rating — downward revisions to multi-period forecasts raise short-term growth/earnings concerns. Analyst Estimate Changes

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure company that specializes in the mining of digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Using high-performance GPU and ASIC hardware, HIVE deploys proprietary mining rigs across multiple data centers to validate transactions on major blockchain networks. The company’s operations are designed to maximize hashing power while maintaining efficiency and uptime, enabling it to build and hold a portfolio of mined cryptocurrencies.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, HIVE Digital operates data center facilities in North America and Europe, including Canada, Sweden and Iceland.

