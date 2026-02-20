FY2026 EPS Estimate for Oncobiologics Decreased by Analyst

Oncobiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Oncobiologics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncobiologics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncobiologics’ Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get Oncobiologics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Oncobiologics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Oncobiologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oncobiologics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oncobiologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Oncobiologics Price Performance

OTLK opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.10. Oncobiologics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of ($1.21) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncobiologics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Oncobiologics by 865.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21,941 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oncobiologics by 42.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oncobiologics by 74.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 44,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Oncobiologics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oncobiologics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brookline Capital raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to ($0.18) from ($0.22), a modest improvement for that quarter which could be seen as a short-term positive for near-term expectations.

Brookline Capital raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to ($0.18) from ($0.22), a modest improvement for that quarter which could be seen as a short-term positive for near-term expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Chardan Capital reiterated a “Neutral” rating on Oncobiologics, signaling no change in stance from that shop. Chardan Capital Reiterates Neutral Rating for Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Chardan Capital reiterated a “Neutral” rating on Oncobiologics, signaling no change in stance from that shop. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “Neutral” rating even as it updated earnings models — the reaffirmation removes near-term rating-driven upside but keeps analyst coverage steady. HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “Neutral” rating even as it updated earnings models — the reaffirmation removes near-term rating-driven upside but keeps analyst coverage steady. Neutral Sentiment: A GlobeNewswire release circulating under the OTLK ticker concerns Outlook Therapeutics’ distribution deal in Switzerland — this appears to reference a different company using the same ticker string and may create market confusion; investors should confirm company identity before acting. Outlook Therapeutics Expands European Footprint (GlobeNewswire)

A GlobeNewswire release circulating under the OTLK ticker concerns Outlook Therapeutics’ distribution deal in Switzerland — this appears to reference a different company using the same ticker string and may create market confusion; investors should confirm company identity before acting. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed multiple EPS forecasts: Q4 2026 to ($0.05) (from $0.04 previously), FY2026 to ($0.42) (from $0.28) and FY2027 to ($0.21) (from $0.19). These larger-than-expected cuts weigh on forward expectations and valuation.

HC Wainwright trimmed multiple EPS forecasts: Q4 2026 to ($0.05) (from $0.04 previously), FY2026 to ($0.42) (from $0.28) and FY2027 to ($0.21) (from $0.19). These larger-than-expected cuts weigh on forward expectations and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Brookline Capital lowered several near-term and FY2026/2027 EPS estimates (e.g., FY2026 to ($0.79) from ($0.74); FY2027 to ($0.20) from ($0.19); quarter-level cuts to Q2/Q3 2026), signaling weaker anticipated performance and adding downside pressure.

About Oncobiologics

(Get Free Report)

Oncobiologics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of biosimilar therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Leveraging recombinant DNA technology and advanced formulation platforms, the company aims to create high-quality, cost-effective alternatives to originator biologic drugs. Oncobiologics’ research focus includes monoclonal antibodies and growth factors that support oncology treatment and immunomodulation.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, Oncobiologics maintains research facilities in the Greater Boston area and an integrated manufacturing site in Hyderabad, India, through its wholly owned subsidiary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncobiologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncobiologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.