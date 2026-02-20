CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CVR Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CVI opened at $21.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CVI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $29.25.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 48.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the second quarter worth about $114,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

(Get Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc is an independent downstream energy company engaged primarily in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer production in the United States. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy operates through two reportable segments—Petroleum Products and Nitrogen Fertilizers—leveraging its refining expertise and distribution network to serve both wholesale and retail markets across key regions in the U.S.

In its Petroleum Products segment, the company owns and operates the Coffeyville, Kansas refinery, which has the capability to process various grades of crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.