Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 455 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $50,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,062,257,000 after acquiring an additional 376,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $360,126,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at $121,021,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 140,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,775,000 after buying an additional 67,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 752.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,335,000 after buying an additional 64,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,410.12, for a total transaction of $1,128,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,714.56. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,488.18, for a total transaction of $9,010,929.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,289.66. The trade was a 97.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,880 shares of company stock worth $13,138,326. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,375.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,413.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1,366.58. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a one year low of $946.69 and a one year high of $1,525.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $13.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $0.60. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 495.07% and a net margin of 21.59%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 46.050-46.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,435.42.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

