Michael Robert Miller Sells 2,759 Shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock

LCNB Corporation (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 2,759 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $48,972.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,164.50. This trade represents a 14.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LCNB stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $246.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. LCNB Corporation has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $17.89.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). LCNB had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LCNB Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.99%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded LCNB from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 72,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LCNB by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 115,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LCNB by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ: LCNB) is the bank holding company for LCNB National Bank, a community-focused regional bank headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through its banking subsidiary, LCNB provides a full suite of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. The company emphasizes personalized service, offering checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts alongside digital and mobile banking platforms.

On the lending side, LCNB National Bank extends a range of credit products, including commercial and industrial loans, real estate and construction financing, agricultural loans, residential mortgages, and consumer lending.

