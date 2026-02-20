HC Wainwright Has Optimistic Outlook of NNE Q2 Earnings

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Joshi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Nano Nuclear Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nano Nuclear Energy’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($2.49) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($2.89) EPS.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.19.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Texas Capital raised shares of Nano Nuclear Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nano Nuclear Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNE opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 7.48.

In related news, Director Diane Elizabeth Hare sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $574,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James John Walker sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $6,637,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,510,000. This represents a 43.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,982,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,625,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nano Nuclear Energy by 51.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised several near?term and long?term EPS estimates (Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2026–2030), trimming expected losses across multiple years (e.g., FY2026 from -$1.37 to -$1.19 and FY2030 from -$3.32 to -$2.89). That reduces future loss expectations and may support the stock’s uptick. MarketBeat: HC Wainwright research note

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

