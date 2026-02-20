iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Stake Lifted by Mullooly Asset Management Inc.

Mullooly Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 5.0% of Mullooly Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mullooly Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,817,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.14 and its 200-day moving average is $100.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.15 and a 12-month high of $101.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

