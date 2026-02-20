Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Pursue Wealth Partners LLC

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,572 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.8% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.30, for a total transaction of $10,637,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,211,872 shares in the company, valued at $723,945,705.60. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,079,982 shares of company stock valued at $109,267,889. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho set a $325.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.90.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $303.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $350.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

