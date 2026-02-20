Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $53.86 Million in General Motors Company $GM

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 883,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,857,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of General Motors by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $81.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average of $69.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $87.62.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.52.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

