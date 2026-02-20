Duddell Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DSACU) and Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) Critical Comparison

Etsy (NYSE:ETSY – Get Free Report) and Duddell Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DSACU – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Etsy and Duddell Street Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 6.38% -29.07% 11.65% Duddell Street Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Etsy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $2.81 billion 1.70 $303.28 million $1.42 33.97 Duddell Street Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Etsy and Duddell Street Acquisition”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than Duddell Street Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Etsy and Duddell Street Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 0 4 0 1 2.40 Duddell Street Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Etsy beats Duddell Street Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels. Further, the company provides various seller tools, including Shop Manager dashboard, a centralized hub for Etsy sellers to track orders, manage inventory, view metrics and statistics, and have conversations with their customers; and Sell on Etsy, an application to enable enhanced onboarding and video uploading. Additionally, it offers Etsy seller analytics pages that provides insights regarding traffic acquisition for their shops; Targeted Offers, a sales and promotions tool, and social media tool; and accounting and bookkeeping services. The company also provides educational resources comprising blog posts, video tutorials, Etsy Seller Handbook, Etsy.com online forums, and insights; Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers; and a Star Seller program. As of December 31, 2021, it connected a total of 7.5 million active sellers to 96.3 million active buyers; and had 120 million items for sale. The company was formerly known as Indieco, Inc changed its name to Etsy, Inc. in June 2006. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Duddell Street Acquisition

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

