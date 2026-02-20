Brokerages Set Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) PT at $28.63

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.8750.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 90,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $2,103,479.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,024,861 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,007.13. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $106,245.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,340.58. This represents a 20.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,249,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,878,000 after purchasing an additional 346,571 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 56,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 74.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $25.54 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.69%.The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.91%.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

